Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd is asking the city to include funding for another officer as budget talks continue with the City of Anacortes.
The Police Department is strained keeping up with new regulations and requirements, Floyd said at the City Council meeting Monday.
Adding an officer in the city’s budget will help ease that strain, Floyd said. Also, he wants to assign an officer to the Interlocal Drug Task Force, something he does not feel is possible without an additional officer. Illegal drug use leads to other crimes and has a huge impact on communities, Floyd said.
Currently, the APD has 27 commissioned officers. An entry-level position, with wages and benefits, works out to about $125,000 a year, city Director of Finance Steve Hoglund said.
Council member Ryan Walters said one more officer is likely not enough to keep up with everything, but it is a start.
He said it will take work to come up with the money, but it seems a worthy cause. He asked Hoglund and other city staff members to bring back more information before the budget is approved.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said agreed that the city should look into adding another officer.
Also during the budget discussion, Walters said he would like to see the council approve funding for a new ladder truck for the Fire Department, as already budgeted. If the city orders the truck before the end of this year, the price is 10% cheaper than to order it in 2022, Hoglund said.
Hoglund also presented information on the city’s three main tax revenue sources as discussion continues on the proposed 1% increase to the city’s property tax.
In 2020, the city brought in a little more than $14 million from its three main tax funds – property tax, sales tax and utility tax.
That’s a slight drop from the $14.2 million the year before, but 2020 was a strange year, Hoglund said. Normally, that number increases each year.
In 2020, roughly $5.2 million came from property tax, $4.8 million came from sales tax and $2 million came from utility tax.
In 2021, the city will likely bring in about $15 million from the three tax sources. That recovery from the year before is more than expected, Hoglund said. Sales tax is staying strong as the pandemic continues. Hoglund said the city expects to bring in about $15.3 million in 2022, if the property tax increase is passed.
Walters spoke in favor of the tax increase, talking about the good that money has done for the City of Anacortes. If the city doesn’t take its allowed 1% increase, it will not only have to reduce the budget, but also will start falling behind inflation, Walters said.
The council will talk about the budget again at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. The meeting is accessible in person in the City Council Chambers, via Zoom and on the City of Anacortes YouTube page.
