Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd asked the City of Anacortes to include in its 2023 budget funding for a half-time person to help with parking enforcement in the City of Anacortes.
The request is part of the Police Department's annual budget. The City Council went through budgets for every department line by line during a meeting Monday.
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the city will host a public hearing on the budget, and the council will review the entire Capital Facilities Plan, the budget and the property tax ordinances.
Currently, parking enforcement, which includes issuing infractions to junk vehicles and RVs parked on the street, is handled by Officer Zabrina Nybo, who also handles all animal complaints.
The rising call volume is no longer sustainable for one person, Floyd said. He wants funds for another half-time person to assist with some of the parking code enforcement responsibilities.
In 2021, Nybo dealt with 498 animal complaints. With two months left in 2022, she has responded to 517, Floyd said.
Parking complaints weren't tracked before this year, but she has responded to 350 in 2022.
For warning notices left on parked vehicles, she handed out 123 last year and 185 so far this year, Floyd said. She issued 26 infractions last year and 42 so far this year.
Last year, the department towed 26 vehicles and has towed 25 as of this October.
Having a person dedicated to parking enforcement provide a little more scrutiny to parking issues here, Floyd said.
Part of the problem is derelict vehicles, he said. He also addressed ongoing issues on T Avenue and other places in town where people without housing are living inside their cars. Many times, those RVs and other vehicles do not run any longer and cannot be moved.
The police have issued many infractions for violating a 72-hour parking order, as well as criminal citations for things like littering.
Last week, police dropped off referral forms for drug treatment. After two referrals, those found in possession of illicit narcotics can be charged in a municipal court for a misdemeanor related to those drugs, he said.
The department has also worked with property owners to trespass people who park on private property.
