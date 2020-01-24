Anacortes Police released images Thursday of the person who robbed the Anacortes Shell Gas Station and Food Mart on Commercial Avenue two days earlier.

The images were obtained from store surveillance video.

Police Capt. Chris Fuller said the robber was described as thin, 6 feet 3 inches, with light-colored eyes. He wore a full ski mask, dark clothing, a dark ball cap and gloves. Anyone with information can call 360-293-4684.

The manager said the robbery occurred at 9:42 a.m. She said she was alone in the store when the robber entered, brandished what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber was alone, she said.

No one was injured in the robbery, the manager and a police officer said.

A red Mazda pickup possibly used by the robber was found two blocks away a short time later, on 16th Street near Commercial; a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen a short time earlier on T Avenue. It is not known how the robber then left — either by foot or in another vehicle.

Police set up a perimeter in the area as a Mount Vernon Police K9 attempted to track him. The dog could not pick up a scent because of the wind, Fuller said.

The pickup truck was towed from the scene to be searched for possible evidence upon receipt of a search warrant.