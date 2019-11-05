Police detained suspects in downtown Anacortes Tuesday after reports of a weapons offense at the 900 block of 11th Street, according to a report from the Anacortes Police Department.
The reports came in a little before 4 p.m. Several minutes later, based on vehicle description and license plate information, multiple officers made a high-risk stop on the vehicle and detained both occupants without incident, according to the report.
Police say there is no risk to the community at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
