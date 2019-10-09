Lovelett reports $84,454
in campaign contributions
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, has reported $84,454.75 in campaign contributions and $61,239.66 in expenditures to date, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission’s website.
Of those contributions, individuals gave $36,059, political action committees $26,400, businesses $12,600, unions $7,250, and the Democratic Party $1,394.
Lovelett’s top contributors each gave $2,000 to her campaign: Justice for All PAC of Seattle, Puget Sound Pilots PAC of Seattle, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Pacific NW Regional Council of Carpenters, Service Employees International Union 925, Washington Education Association PAC, and the Kennedy Fund, a Seattle-based political action committee that backs Democrats in state Senate races.
Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member appointed in spring to the 40th District state Senate position vacated by Kevin Ranker, is seeking election Nov. 5 to the remaining one year in the term. The other candidate, Republican Daniel R. Miller, is not required to file a campaign finance statement because he plans to raise and spend no more than $5,000, according to the PDC.
Chamber of Commerce
candidate forums Oct. 10, 15
Get to know candidates for local public offices at one or both of these forums this month, hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce:
• 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, Anacortes Lutheran Church. The event is part of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon. People who are not chamber members must RSVP at 360-293-7911. Lunch is $20. Candidates will visit each table, and each table will have a moderator.
• 5:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Anacortes City Hall. Open to the public.
Invited to participate in the forums: candidates for state Senate, Anacortes City Council, Anacortes School Board, Anacortes Port Commission, Hospital Commission, and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.