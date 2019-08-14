Finley drops bid for city Council Position 3
James Finley withdrew his candidacy in June for Anacortes City Council Position 3, citing his job and college-studies commitments.
Finley is head volleyball coach at Seattle University. He’s also working on a degree in management and leadership from WGU Washington.
Jeremy Carter is now the sole candidate for the position, though Finley’s decision to withdraw came too late to keep his name off the ballot.
Carter, 35, is a staff sergeant in the Army National Guard. His issues of concern: Helping to solve homelessness in the city, jobs creation, and attracting new residents that can help bridge the gap between the older and younger generations.
Carter and his wife, Corinna, own Red Salon and the Shannon and Beatty buildings. They have three children.
National honor for Rep. Lekanoff
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, was awarded the annual Rising Environmental Leader Award Aug. 3 at the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators forum in Nashville.
The award goes to lawmakers who show strong leadership on environmental issues early in their legislative careers.
“We are at a critical time in our history,” Lekanoff said in the announcement.
“It’s vital we address the impact of climate change head on for today and for all the generations behind us.”
In 2019, Lekanoff successfully sponsored legislation to protect orca populations in Puget Sound. She also served as vice chair of the House Committee on Environment and Energy, passing some of the nation’s strongest environmental protection and clean energy policies.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.