Residents can learn more about candidates in the Nov. 3 general election at the following forums:
• Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m.: Whatcom County Legislative Candidate Virtual Forum, featuring the 40th and 42nd districts. Sponsored by Associated General Contractors, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Building Industry Association of Whatcom County and Whatcom County Realtors Association. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FxiSCW9xQ8WP4y_A8hZFUQ.
• Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.: League of Women Voters forum, featuring the 40th District state House of Representatives, Position 2; and state Senate. Broadcast on BTV Bellingham Channel 10, City of Bellingham YouTube channel and www.lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org.
• Oct. 8, 5 p.m.: League of Women Voters of the San Juan Islands forum, featuring the 40th District state Senate. Email candidateforums2020@gmail.com.
• Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m.: League of Women Voters forum, featuring U.S. Congress, District 2. Broadcast on BTV Bellingham Channel 10, City of Bellingham YouTube channel and www.lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org.
• Oct. 15, 7 p.m.: Fourth Corner Candidates Forum, featuring the 40th District state Senate. KGMI and KAPS will carry the forum live, and it will be streamed live on YouTube.
More ways to learn about the candidates
The general election is on Nov. 3. In addition to national and statewide offices, residents of Anacortes will vote for a member of Congress, state Senate, state House of Representatives, County commissioner districts 1 and 2, Skagit Public Utility District commissioner, and Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Here are two ways you can learn more about the candidates: One, read the Online Voters’ Guide at https://voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=866&c=29#/. Two, visit www.skagitlwv.org to watch primary and general election candidate forums.
Candidates for local office on the ballot on Nov. 3:
- Congress, 2nd District — U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett; Timothy Hazelo, R-Oak Harbor.
- State Senate, 40th District — state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes; Charles Carrell, Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy, R-Burlington.
- State House, 40th District — state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham; Russ Dzialo, first aid instructor and foster parent mentor, R-Bellingham.
- County commissioner, District 1 — Commissioner Ron Wesen, R-Bow; Mark Lundsten, county planning commissioner, D-Anacortes.
- County commissioner, District 2 — Peter Browning, chamber of commerce official, no party-Mount Vernon; Mary Hudson, Mount Vernon City Council member, D-Mount Vernon.
- Skagit County Superior Court judge — Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, senior deputy public defender; Tom Seguine, former county prosecutor.
- Skagit Public Utility District, commissioner 1 — Ken Goodwin, Port of Anacortes commissioner, Anacortes; Andrew Miller, entrepreneur, Mount Vernon.
