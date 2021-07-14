Mayoral candidate Guffey hosts meet-and-greet Thursday
Tammy Lane Guffey, candidate for mayor of Anacortes in the Aug. 3 primary, will host a meet-and-greet from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Meadows Park, D Avenue and 13th Street.
Interested voters can join Guffey for ice cream, meet her family, talk about issues “and let her know what’s important to you.”
Guffey, an Army veteran, author, public speaker and suicide prevention activist, is one of three candidates for mayor. The others are City Council member Matt Miller, a retired Navy commander; and City Council member Ryan Walters, planning director for the Samish Indian Nation.
The top two finishers on Aug. 3 will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. The mayor is elected to a four-year term and is the full-time, salaried chief administrative officer of the city.
County mails ballots to voters on Friday
Ballots will be mailed Friday to registered voters for the Aug. 3 primary election.
On the ballot: mayor of Anacortes (Tammy Guffey, Matt Miller and Ryan Walters); and Anacortes School Board position 1 (Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens). The two top vote-getters in each race will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. An online voters guide is available at voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=870&c=29#/.
Walters campaign concert Sunday at Seafarers park
A campaign concert is scheduled 2-5 p.m. at Seafarers Memorial Park for Ryan Walters, candidate for mayor of Anacortes.
Walters is one of three candidates for mayor in the Aug. 3 primary election; the others are Tammy Lane Guffey, an Army veteran, author, public speaker and suicide prevention activist; and City Council member Matt Miller, a retired Navy commander.
Walters is a member of the Anacortes City Council and is planning director for the Samish Indian Nation. He is a former county deputy prosecuting attorney.
Miller leads in contributions, spending
Anacortes City Council member Matt Miller reported raising $33,507 and spending $9,187 in his bid to become the next mayor of Anacortes.
That’s according to his latest filing with the state Public Disclosure Commission, which maintains a public database online at pdc.wa.gov.
City Council member Ryan Walters reported raising $19,402 and spending $619 in his mayoral campaign. Tammy Lane Guffey, an Army veteran, author, public speaker and suicide prevention activist, had not reported any mayoral campaign contributions or expenses as of Monday.
