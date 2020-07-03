Rep. Lekanoff, Kornegay elected delegates to DNC
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, and Sedro-Woolley City Council member Germaine Kornegay will be two of 107 delegates from Washington state at the Democratic National Convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lekanoff and Kornegay were elected June 14 at the Democratic State Convention; state committeewoman Rocio Lopez, also of Skagit County, was elected an alternate.
There will be 3,979 delegates overall at the national convention. The presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, needs 1,990 votes to win his party’s nomination for president.
Lekanoff was elected in 2018 to the state House of Representatives from the 40th District, which includes Anacortes; she is unopposed for reelection in the Nov. 3 general election. Kornegay was a delegate to the 2016 national convention.
Orsborn elected a delegate to GOP National Convention
A Skagit County man will be one of 43 delegates from Washington state at the Republican National Convention Aug. 24-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Bill Orsborn, owner of Gateway Car Clinic and Transmissions in Mount Vernon, was elected a national delegate Saturday at the Republican State Convention. All told, there will be 2,552 convention delegates; the presumptive nominee, President Trump, needs 1,277 delegates to win nomination.
Orsborn was an alternate delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention. That year, he and his friend, Sedro-Woolley City Council member Germaine Kornegay, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, discussed partisanship and the political divide on NPR radio.
Online Voters Guide available on county website
Skagit County’s Online Voters Guide for the Aug. 4 primary election is available at https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm.
Ballots will be mailed July 15, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Elections Office. The primary election is Aug. 4; the two top finishers in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters will cast ballots in the primary for governor and other state offices, as well as U.S. House of Representatives, District 2; Skagit Public Utility District, District 1; Skagit County Board of County Commissioners, districts 1 and 2; and Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3.
