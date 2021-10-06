Candidates’ forum tonight in City Hall
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce hosts a candidates’ forum at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Anacortes City Council chambers.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet, followed by the forum from 5:30-8 p.m. Participating will be candidates for mayor, City Council, Hospital Commission, Port Commission, School Board, and Pool and Fitness Center Commission.
The number of audience members will be limited. RSVP in advance at https://members.anacortes.org/events/details/generalelection-forum-21619.
View the forum live and/or after the event at youtube.com/channel/UC5Y1P1iIdtMo60XW2mjzsHw.
Fidalgo Democrats host meeting Oct. 12
Fidalgo Democrats hosts a meeting 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 via Zoom. The topic: “Fully Contained Communities — Should We Be Worried About Them?”
Learn about Fully Contained Communities, what they are, and how they would impact Skagit Valley and its rural character. Margery Hite, a retired attorney, will discuss these issues and what Fully Contained Communities could mean for our area.
Ballots will be mailed to voters Oct. 13
Ballots will be mailed to domestic registered voters on Oct. 13, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Elections office website. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
The deadline to register to vote or update existing registration online and by mail is Oct. 25. The deadline to register or update existing registration in person is 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day.
The canvassing board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The general election results will be certified at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Opportunities to meet, question candidates
• A meet-and-greet for Anacortes mayoral candidate Ryan Walters is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the downstairs patio at Secret Cove restaurant, 209 T Ave.
• Amanda Hubik, candidate for Position 4 on the Anacortes City Council, is meeting with residents for an online coffee chat 9-10 a.m. Mondays through Oct. 25. Interested residents can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-yurD8jH9b5d-gmfJWiGOf37SM6e3p8?
Learn more about the candidates online
The online voters guide for the Nov. 2 general election is available at www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm.
In addition, the following candidates have websites and social media accounts where residents can learn more about them, their priorities and their stands on issues.
• Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com, Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com.
• Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
• Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
• Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
• Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
— Richard Walker
