Ballots will be mailed to voters today
Ballots will be mailed to domestic registered voters today, Oct. 13, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Elections office website. Ballots must be postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
The deadline to register to vote or update existing registration online and by mail is Oct. 25. Registration in person is allowed until 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day.
The canvassing board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16, and results will be certified at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Opportunities to meet, question candidates
A meet-and-greet for Anacortes mayoral candidate Ryan Walters is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. today at the downstairs patio at Secret Cove restaurant, 209 T Ave.
Amanda Hubik, candidate for Position 4 on the Anacortes City Council, is meeting with residents for an online coffee chat 9-10 a.m. Mondays through Oct. 25. Interested residents can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-yurD8jH9b5d-gmfJWiGOf37SM6e3p8?
Students host school board candidates forum
The Anacortes High School Broadcast Club will host an online forum for School Board candidates at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14.
The forum will be broadcast live at www.youtube.com/ahslive. The candidates will answer questions directly from AHS students; the forum will be moderated by AHS school board representatives.
Past candidates’ forums are online
The general election is Nov. 2. Voters can review the candidates’ stands on issues by watching, or re-watching, an earlier candidates forum.
Watch the Oct. 6 Anacortes Chamber of Commerce candidates forum at www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaIttRKzb08.
Watch the July 13 Fidalgo Democrats primary candidate forum at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bpzlanleww.
Candidate information available online
The online voters guide for the Nov. 2 general election can be read at www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm.
Voters can also learn more about the candidates, their priorities and their stands on issues on their websites and social media accounts.
• Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com, Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com.
• Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
• Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
• Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
• Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.