About $2.5 million has been raised for the proposed new Fidalgo Aquatic & Fitness Center, according to an update provided at the Thursday, July 18, meeting of the Fidalgo Park and Recreation District Commission.
The capital campaign committee aims to raise at least half of the estimated $28.4 million needed to build a two-pool aquatic and fitness center.
Voters would be asked to support the balance with a property tax.
District Executive Director Mitch Everton said a ballot measure “will probably” be placed on the ballot in May rather than February. The deadline for the February ballot is Dec. 19.
The current facility opened in 1975, and a gym was added in 2014. If approved, a two-pool aquatic and fitness center would be built on adjacent property, and the current facilities would be replaced with a parking lot.
