To help combat rising costs in utilities and labor, the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center will increase its monthly pass rates next year.
"We tried really hard not to raise rates, but we have to do something to cover these costs," Executive Director Rob Peterson said.
Most individual sessions are staying the same, but costs of some services are going up. The rate increase go into effect on Jan. 1.
The new monthly pass prices are $65 for the gym, $70 for instructed fitness, $60 for the pool, $48 for virtual classes and $80 for all access. A monthly family all-access pass will be $130.
As a comparison, this year the pool pass is $55 and the all-access pass is $75.
Single visits to the gym are still $8, but instructor-led classes will now be $9 per class. Recreational swim will be $8, up from $6 this year.
The pool board of commissioners approved the increases at its meeting Nov. 17. At that same meeting, it approved its 2023 budget and took a look at how things are going this year.
The pool had its busiest month of the year in October, with November also being busy, Peterson said.
Next year, pool administration expects to bring in and to spend about $1.6 million.
Costs are about 8% higher than they were in previous years, Peterson said.
"Energy and employment costs are driving that," he said.
For income, the biggest portion of the budget is the maintenance and operations levy paid by property owners in the pool district. That should bring in about $832,000, according to the budget.
About $350,000 will come from regular use of the pool, with $162,000 from competitive aquatics and $182,000 from the fitness center. Other income includes $40,200 from rental income.
For expenses, staffing costs are about $1 million, with utilities about $140,000, insurance $88,000 and repair and maintenance at $67,500. Other expenses come in the licenses, fees and dues, operating supplies, equipment, and professional services.
