The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center is open to the public again, and discussions between the city and pool over a potential shared recreation facility are picking back up now that a preliminary architect rendering is available.
The rendering shows an initial cost estimate for a shared facility at around $63 million, Executive Director Mitch Everton said. The plans include a wishlist of various features both the city and pool district might want, as well as dance studio space on a third floor. That studio space is a hefty portion of the price, Everton said.
“I would again stress preliminary because the next step is how much of that design are we going to keep,” Everton said. He said a key part of the process hinges on support from major donors, and the next step is to reach out to them to review the draft and check in about interest.
The pool and city will resume formal committee meetings discussing the potential joint project this month.
“My feeling is that in two weeks we will have a much clearer idea of where we stand,” Everton said.
The next pool commissioner meeting will focus more deeply on this topic as upcoming meetings with the city and donors will answer some logistical questions, Everton said.
“If we’re going to effectively do a fundraising campaign with large donors, we need to really get going by the end of July,” Everton said. “We can’t get started on this in October and have you make an educated decision on a bond a month later.”
The pool district commissioners have long been searching for a way to replace the pool facility and had obtained architect renderings and then launched a capital campaign nearly two years ago.
Plans were to raise $14 million in private donations and to ask voters to approve a bond for the rest for a facility estimated to cost over $28 million. The fundraising campaign raised only about $2 million in private funding, and commissioners put their campaign on pause and started talking with the city about joining efforts.
The city had its own goal of a community center that would also house the Boys and Girls Club. That center was initially estimated at about $9 million, assuming the School District would provide the property.
The pool facility reopened on June 28, allowing one patron per swimming lane and up to five people per fitness class. Classes are also broadcast on Zoom for more to participate from home.
A current challenge is working with insurance companies, as two of the three main companies the pool works with for active seniors are no longer paying for clients taking virtual fitness classes, Everton said.
“It’s ludicrous,” Everton said. “The question is going to become: Do we offer these classes for free? Do we say ‘Your insurance company is not willing to reimburse for virtual visits so we need to charge you?’”
Revenue from resuming operations at a limited capacity has been coming in, but with that comes an increase in utility fees.
“Whether there’s six or 60 people in, the pool has to be at 83 degrees,” Everton said.
