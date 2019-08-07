Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center’s revenue was down in the first six months of the year, but expense savings kept the center in the black.
Year-to-date net income was $20,382, more than the $11,740 planned, according to district Executive Director Mitch Everton’s monthly financial report.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, the district had $755,633 in revenue, below the $783,644 budgeted. Expenses were $735,251, less than the $771,904 budgeted.
The biggest year-to-date revenue declines were in aquatics, down $13,734; and youth aquatics, down $11,836. The biggest expense reductions were in wages and benefits, down $24,885; repair and maintenance, down $14,760; and operating supplies, down $6,307.
