The lanes at the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center will be open for swimming once more starting June 29, following an announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee releasing requirements for public and private pools to operate.
While the pool can operate, the gym will remain closed, said Mitch Everton, executive director, in an email announcement sent to patrons.
To reopen, the facility must adhere to a strict set of rules outlined by the state. The center will limit occupancy to 25%; showers will be unavailable in the locker, and no towel service will be provided. Swim lessons must be one-on-one; patrons and employees must maintain 6 feet of distance; water fountains may only be used to fill water bottles; signage will be placed around the center encouraging guests to wear masks and not congregate; tables, chairs and bleachers will be removed; and patrons must sign a consent form agreeing to the new policies before entering.
Starting June 29, the pool will operate under reduced hours — from 8:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. One-on-one swim lessons will be offered, and the center will have a cashier on duty starting June 25 to process advanced payments.
Looking ahead, the center may offer some fitness classes outside over the summer where appropriate distancing can be enforced, Everton wrote.
When the county moves to Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan, the facility will be able to operate at 50% capacity and reopen the gym.
“It is my hope that the move to Phase 3 occurs as quickly as possible — regardless, meeting the Modified requirements means that when Phase 3 does implement, all of the leg work necessary to reopen will already be in place,” Everton wrote.
