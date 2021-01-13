The Port of Anacortes is moving in pieces of the new A Dock this week and planting large logs in the water on the other side of the marina.
Concrete floats are arriving, the aluminum gangway was delivered and the first pilings are in place after work last week.
Work is progressing nicely, port Executive Director Dan Worra said at a port Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 7.
On the north end of the marina, there are some logs and tree roots in the gravel portion of the parking lot. Those logs are part of environmental mitigation efforts.
Five or so logs will be planted in the north basin to offset some of the new construction going on now, Worra said. At low tide, the logs provide habitat for foraging fish.
The logs should be placed in the water during the next extreme low tide, around Jan. 20, Worra said.
The commissioners also went over their legislative priorities for the year.
It’s likely the legislative session will be focused almost exclusively on COVID-19 support and economic recovery, Worra said.
The port is staying pretty stable on its priorities, with the knowledge that there won’t be many new programs this year, he said.
At the top of the list is funding for the Model Toxics Control Act, for the Community Economic Revitalization Board and for the Derelict Vessel Removal Program, Worra said.
These are all programs the port has traditionally supported, he said. It has used funding from those programs to help fund cleanup projects in the area.
The Washington Public Ports Association day in Olympia is Feb. 2, though all meetings will be held virtually.
As for federal legislative priorities, the port staff is not pursuing new priorities this year, but it will keep meeting with elected officials to keep working on the 2020 priority list, including funding for the modernization of the port’s deepwater marina.
Meeting with officials does work, Worra said. The port accomplished one of its 2020 legislative priorities, which was to deauthorize the federal waterway within Cap Sante Marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.