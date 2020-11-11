The Port of Anacortes will see an increase in tax revenue next year, with the extra money to be used to help fund capital improvements throughout the district.
On Nov. 5, port commissioners approved a levy tax rate of 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to bring in an estimated $1.7 million next year. The levy rate is the same as this year, but will bring in about $60,000 more in 2021 than it did in 2021. That’s because of an increase in property values within the district, according to port Executive Director Dan Worra.
That increased funds will cover the substantial need for new infrastructure, Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said.
“The need is great,” she said. “This is not something any of us take lightly. These are very important infrastructure projects that need to get done.”
The projects are vital parts of making the port and community successful, Commissioner Jon Petrich said.
Meanwhile, the increased tax money goes right back into the local economy as the port employs area businesses to complete the projects it’s working on, he said.
The port also approved its 2021 budget, including more than $5 million in capital projects, and approved some changes to ongoing projects for this year.
Commissioners approved an additional $198,721 for a project at Curtis Wharf involving better wraps for the pilings under the pier to keep everyone safe.
The commission also approved an additional $55,000 to replace 285 feet of deteriorating bull rail along the edge of Pier 1 where the Transit Shed is located.
As the port was working on construction projects at the pier, workers saw how deteriorated the bull rail had become, Worra said. The project will also increase the current size of the rail from 10-feet-by-10-feet to 12-by-12.
The port received $500,000 in Skagit County public facility grants this year, so the port is actually spending less than it thought it would, Commissioner Kathy Pittis said.
The port is continuing work on its Big 4 Projects, including the work at Curtis Wharf and Pier 1.
The biggest of the projects is the replacement of A Dock, which is closest to Seafarers Memorial Park inside the Cap Sante Marina. That work has started, Worra said. People are parking along the dock to see the work being done, he said.
The replacement will take the rest of this year and into the spring, with completion expected by April. Tenants will be located along B and C docks and at the ends of D, E and F docks until then.
Demolition on existing floats will go on until Dec. 3, and new floats and piling will be installed starting Dec. 21.
