...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Briana Alzola / Anacortes American
The Port of Anacortes is replacing T Dock, at Cap Sante Marina, with a bigger version.
To compensate for the large amount of use at the T Dock at Cap Sante Marina, Port of Anacortes commissioners voted to reconstruct the dock for $7.3 million to a rectangular 14,250 square feet.
Three options were reviewed during the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners meeting March 3, and officials decided option one would be the best.
Option one has the largest increase in size and is the most expensive. However, Commissioner Joe Verdoes said it builds for the future.
Fishermen using the Port of Anacortes and La Conner bring $15 million to $20 million per year in revenues, he said.
“T Dock is an economic driver,” Verdoes said.
Commissioners Jon Ronngren and Jon Petrich agreed.
“No doubt in my mind that every inch of additional decking will be put to good use,” Petrich said.
John Dumas, director of operations for the Port of Anacortes, said that the staff is basing the timeline off of what they experienced with A Dock — 600-700 days. He added that the cash flow for the construction will increase until they are in the construction phase in 2025.
There is no exact window for construction, so the port will need to consider where else current T Dock users can go temporarily.
Jill Brownfield, director of finance and administration for the Port of Anacortes said the capital improvement plan that was approved last fall for construction ends in 2024 and would cost $4.5 million total. Option one is more than that.
The port will need more funding, and will look for grant opportunities, she said.
