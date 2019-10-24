A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7 on the Port of Anacortes’ 2020 operating budget and capital improvement plan. The Port Commission is expected to vote after the hearing. The commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Commission Meeting Room at the Transit Shed.

The budget projects $17.8 million in operating revenues and $15.1 million in operating expenses, for a year-end balance of $2.75 million. That doesn’t include grants received for environmental and capital projects.

The Port of Anacortes owns Cap Sante Marina, Anacortes Airport, the Marine Terminal, the O Avenue Laydown Area, a heavy manufacturing site on March Point, and numerous commercial properties.

Here’s how revenues and expenses break down, according to the port district’s draft 2020 Operating Budget & Capital Improvement Plan.

• Airport: Revenues, $422,024; expenses, $600,966. The port will prepare for improvements to the airport’s stormwater detention pond and will repair asphalted surfaces outside the operational fence.

• Marina: Revenues, $9.2 million; expenses, $7.6 million. The port expects to complete the upgrade of electrical service at B dock, install a high-speed fuel dispenser at the fuel dock and make short-term repairs to O, P and Q docks.

• Marine Terminal: Revenues, $6.6 million; expenses, $5.4 million. The port expects to repair pilings under the Transit Shed and Curtis Wharf, and complete a Marine Terminal Modernization Feasibility Study.

• Properties: Revenues, $1.5 million; expenses, $1.3 million. The port expects to complete design and permitting for new development in the North and West Basin areas adjacent to Cap Sante Marina. Proposed are a new events center, port administrative offices, RV park, and a site for a future hotel. Construction is anticipated in 2021; the Transit Shed would then be made available for marine industrial use.

