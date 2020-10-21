By Briana Alzola
The Port of Anacortes may soon buy another property along Third Street.
The port’s Board of Commissioners gave Executive Director Dan Worra permission last week to move forward with the purchase.
The house sits next to one already owned by the port and is very close to its Quiet Cove property, Worra said. The port is working with the owners, who are looking to sell, and has made a verbal agreement to a sale price of $425,000, he said.
Once the house is officially purchased, the port plans to rent it out, perhaps to a business like the house next door, Worra said at the Oct. 15 meeting.
Also at the meeting, Worra gave an update on the port’s Big Four projects going on right now.
At Curtis Wharf (O Avenue and Second Street), 19 out of 80 piles had their surfaces cleaned as of last week.
The piling wrapping started going on Oct. 13, which will help protect the pilings. That will continue, weather permitting, Worra said.
At Quiet Cove (also at Second Street and O Avenue), 4,000 tons of imported backfill has gone into the site, to replace what had previously been excavated.
A Dock preparation is coming along, including portions that will be more visible to passersby, Worra said.
A trailer should be at the site starting Oct. 21. The port staff is working with tenants to find them new places to keep their vessels, and the demolition of existing in-water structures starts Nov. 9, Worra said.
Over at Pier 1 (at the end of Commercial Avenue), the piling replacement is going on now and under-pier work is continuing as tides allow.
