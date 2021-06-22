The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners officially approved a resolution June 17 to stop events at the Transit Shed as of Dec. 31, 2023.
That provides the community 2 1/2 years to find an alternative events setting or begin working on a replacement as the port aims to move its property back to its primary purpose of marine use.
The Transit Shed, first opened in 1932, traditionally was used for multiple purposes including storage and warehousing of seafood, as well as serving as the port’s offices.
In 2008, the port’s board passed a resolution to allow rental of the warehouse portion of the space for community events. Since then, it has been home to a variety of fundraisers and community events, such as the Art at the Port show at the Anacortes Arts Festival, nonprofit galas and teh Chamber of Commerce’s Bier on the Pier and Spring Wine Festival, as well as many weddings and private events.
However, port Executive Director Dan Worra has said the shed is needed for the port to fulfill its mission to help provide family-wage jobs to the people of Anacortes. A 2017 economic analysis commissioned by the port found that returning the Transit Shed to marine use could mean roughly 30 jobs and provide $3 million in revenue.
The shed temporarily closed to events since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, there is not a set date for when events can return.
Since it closed to events, the shed space has been used for local businesses and as a staging area during construction projects.
The port commission has been discussing the Transit Shed’s future for several weeks and decided at its June 3 meeting to move forward with a resolution to end the space’s use for public events, as had been directed by commissioners for years.
The commission passed that resolution June 17.
