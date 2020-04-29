Ken Goodwin, commissioner for the Port of Anacortes, announced his intent to run for Skagit Public Utility District position 1 this week, potentially leaving a vacant position on the board of commissioners at the Port of Anacortes.
Position 1 on the PUD board of commissioners, held currently by Al Littlefield, expires on Dec. 31 of this year. Littlefield has served since 1985 and announced he will not run for reelection.
Goodwin’s term expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
Goodwin comes from a background in the municipal water business, he said in a letter addressing the commissioners about his decision to run for the PUD position. It is because of this experience that he wants to return to municipal water, and his passion for “leading an organization that provides safe and reliable water to the public,” he wrote.
“The opportunity to get back into the municipal water arena is too compelling to resist,” he said. He also said that his experience with municipal water will be needed on the PUD board, which will be losing both Littlefield and commissioner Eron Berg (position 2). Berg accepted a position as the executive director of the Port of Port Townsend earlier this year.
Goodwin had served as commissioner of the Woodinville Water District for 17 years, director of finance for the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District for 12 years, president of the Board of Directors of the Water and Sewer Risk Management Pool for 17 years and as the vice president/treasurer of the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts.
