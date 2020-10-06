The Port of Anacortes is making plans for almost $15 million in projects next year around its marinas and properties, but its big four capital projects are still going on this year.
At Quiet Cove, the excavation of all the contaminated soil (and one undergone storage tank) is expected to be done today. Backfilling started at the end of last week to replace that contaminated soil with new, clean soil, Executive Director Dan Worra said.
The other most visible project right now is at Pier 1, Worra said. Sixteen pilings have been removed and replaced, with new stringers and decking installed.
Work can be seen from the windows at Pier 1, which houses the Port of Anacortes executive offices.
At Curtis Wharf, surface prep work starts next week
Over at A Dock, port staff continues to get all the materials and plans ready for the replacement project, which will take place next year. Trailers will start setting up on site at month’s end.
