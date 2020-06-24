The Port of Anacortes board of commissioners has voted to enter into an interlocal agreement with the Washington Public Port Association and a few other ports to staff a permitting liaison and biologist at the permitting agency.
The liaison will be hired by National Marine Fisheries Service of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, the agencies responsible for permitting port projects.
The port will contribute money through the agreement and in return have access to a full-time staff member at NOAA to review port projects, cutting down the delay in permit approval times.
“That will essentially be able to expedite permits through the NMFS agency,” said Dan Worra, port executive director.
The agreement is shared between the ports of Bellingham, Everett, Kalama, Longview, Olympia, Port Angeles, Seattle, Tacoma and Vancouver.
“The biggest ports in the state are all participating in this,” Worra said. “The intent of this is really to help everybody. It’s to help all ports, and I think it’s to help the understanding of the permitting process.”
Simple projects, like a catwalk extension, have been caught up in permitting delays — some that can take over a year to be approved, Worra said. The role of the new staff member will be to focus on port permitting and expedite the process on the agency’s side.
The port will pay about $4,000 this year and $8,000 next year and may withdraw from the agreement after this term if needed.
“It’s not a whole lot of money, and boy I’ll tell you what, A-dock took 712 days and if we could have cut that in half we would have probably saved potentially a million dollars on the price of steel, the price of concrete and other things,” Worra said.
The motion to approve the interlocal agreement was passed unanimously.
“Environmental regulations and other regulations will only get more complicated in the next five years, so I support this,” Commissioner Joe Verdoes said.
The commission also decided not to extend the port’s tenant relief program, which was established to ease the financial hardship on port tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opt-in program deferred three months of rent (from April to June) to be paid by the end of the year, eliminated late fees and postponed rent increases.
The program was offered to 124 businesses of which 20 chose to participate, totaling in $151,742 in deferred rent.
“When we started this, I believe the intent was that no port business or port leaseholder should go out of business during COVID time because they couldn’t pay rent and we could do what we could to assist them with that, and I think we’ve done that,” Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said. “I think the 20 businesses who took this opportunity were grateful for it and mostly readying to return to normalcy.”
Director of Operations John Dumas outlined the port’s Safe Start return plan, which includes new protocol for education, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, handwashing and sick employees.
Following guidance from Department of Labor and Industries’ Division of Occupational Safety and Health the port has adopted new policies to meet when bringing staff back to the office in Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan.
Staff will be required to wear masks unless alone, air purifiers will be installed, touchless garbage receptacles will be added and department personnel will be assigned to monitor and address supplies, visitors and social distancing measures.
The port will be going out for a limited tax general obligation bond to finance its A-dock renovation project, Worra said. The rating application will be submitted July 13, with a bond resolution on Aug. 6, bond sale on Sept. 2 and the bond closing on Sept. 16.
There are 232 people on the marina waitlist, which Worra said is a record high in his five years at the port.
Worra said he hopes the summer concert series may be able to continue in August provided the county is in Phase 4 by then. In the meantime, the Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show will be held online on June 25 and 26.
