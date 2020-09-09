The Port of Anacortes honored some of its longtime supporters and partnerships at its meeting Sept. 3, after putting the awards off for a few months.
Normally given out at the Waterfront Festival dinner, Port Director Dan Worra said the staff was hoping to have an in-person dinner to honor the Port Partners this year, but it didn’t work out.
So he gave the awards out virtually at the meeting instead.
The Strategic Partner Award went to the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, the Development Partner Award went to the Northwest Marine Technology, Inc., and the Service Partner Award went to Brad Breckenridge at Dakota Creek Industries.
The Pacific Northwest Waterways Association has been a great partner for the Port of Anacortes, working to help reaching people in Washington, D.C., and help represent the interests of those in the marine trades here in Anacortes, Worra said.
Northwest Marine Technology, Inc., used to be on Shaw Island and recently moved to Anacortes, bringing with it eight jobs and adding two more, Worra said. The company is a longstanding one that is doing great work here, he sad.
Breckenridge recently retired from Dakota Creek but has long been one of the hardest workers in Anacortes, Worra said.
