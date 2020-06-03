The Port of Anacortes is moving closer to developing a new RV park at the Cap Sante Marina. Commissioners voted to authorize the port’s grant application to the Recreation and Conservation Office.
The grant, if awarded, would provide almost $1 million of the project’s cost, which is estimated to be around $3.5 million, brought down from the original estimated cost of $4.9 million by a value engineering survey.
“A lot of the Northwest basin planning has been focused around the events center,” said Dan Worra, executive director of the port.
Part of bringing the price down from the original estimate involved taking a look at amenities and making cost-saving decisions such as not paving the entire the park and having gravel stalls, among other things. A major cost, estimated at around $900,000, is for eathwork to stabilize the grounds of the park.
The new park is planned to be where the current park is now, on the north end of the Cap Sante Marina, and is part of the port’s larger plan for an event center in that area.
Worra said the port did a business case analysis of all the RV parks in Skagit County to help with the design and determine what features to include. It makes financial sense to install blackwater hookups at each stall now because prices may rise in the future, Worra said.
The current park has been around since the ’90s and has 22 spaces in an open gravel lot with telephone poles dividing each space. None of the spots has amenities commonly found in other parks like power, cable, water and sewage hookups.
“There’s not much privacy and not much park,” Worra said of the current RV park. The proposed park would have landscaped green areas separating the 25 spots, two of which would be ADA spaces and include amenities. The project would also include street frontage improvements along the streets that border the park.
Compared to other parks in the area, 25 spaces is still on the smaller side, Worra said.
“We’re going to be a really small, boutique-type park,” he said.
Commissioner Katherine Pittis asked about the certainty of funding for grants as organizations confront possible budget shortfalls in the wake of the pandemic’s financial complications.
“I think we all had some sticker shock when we saw that, thinking about a million dollars. I’m throwing out a little concern thinking about what dollars will be available for grant?” she said. “That’s not a question to be answered, but a concern.”
Worra said the action item is only to submit a grant application, and the port is not obligated to accept the award if plans change.
If plans remain and the port gets the grant, the tentative timeline has the port finishing the final design and beginning the permitting process on Nov. 6 with a possible construction start in fall of 2021.
