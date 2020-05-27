The Port of Anacortes is looking into debt funding considerations for its A-dock replacement project.
Port commissioners saw a presentation Thursday by PFM Financial Advisors LLC on options for debt funding and a potential timeline for how to proceed.
Consultant Duncan Brown laid out two options: a 20-year term and a 30-year term based on the port’s estimated $42 million capital spending budget for the next five years.
Approximately $18 million of that is expected to be funded with debt.
The 20-year term would have about a 4% interest rate, and the 30-year term would have an interest rate of about 4.3%.
“The time has come. We’ve got permits in hand, and we’re going to start moving forward,” Port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
Annelise Vance-Sherman, regional labor economist for the Employment Security Department, also joined the call to present an economic update.
She showed graphs of the unemployment rates over the years.
“In 2020, the scale doesn’t even compare,” Vance-Sherman said.
The economic downturn compares more to the impact of a natural disaster than a recession, she said.
“This isn’t something where we were able to look at quarterly statements and slowly descend into a recession. This was much more sudden.”
Looking at the week-by-week data on unemployment claims, Vance -Sherman said spikes in claims match up almost to the exact days that COVID-19 announcements were made by the Governor’s Office. In that sense, the current downturn is much more artificial than recessions we’ve experienced before, she said.
Statewide employment in nonfarm jobs dropped by just over half a million jobs, and the drawn-out timeline has created a lot of unknowns in looking ahead, she said.
Commissioner Bonnie Bowers asked about the trades and how the port can be of support during this time.
Vance-Sherman expects that recovery will hinge largely on what happens with larger trade industries in the state, such as aerospace.
Within the port, Worra is looking toward the Division of Occupational Safety for primary health regulation guidance for returning to work.
“At the end of the day, it’s pretty hard to comply with everything, in fact impossible to comply with everything,” he said about choosing guidance for a return plan, and that sticking to one guide will simplify the return process.
The airport, marine terminal, fuel dock and trailer boat launch remain open.
The restrooms and harbormaster’s office remain closed to the public. Staff continues to work remotely as is possible, with onsite visits occurring when necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.