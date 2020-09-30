Shore-to-ship power, deeper water at one of its piers and commercial service changes may be in the future for the Port of Anacortes as it looks toward modernizing the terminals and preparing infrastructure for whatever comes next, Executive Director Dan Worra said.
A few years ago, the Port Commission asked Worra to assess port property needs with an eye toward diversifying for future opportunities at the marine terminal. The port is now highly dependent on two main products: petroleum coke and prilled sulfur, Worra said.
A sharp downturn in those markets could be disastrous for the port, so the commissioners wanted to look at ways to prepare the terminals for transition, Worra said.
Part of that process is a marine terminal modernization study done by a consultant, which cost $100,000 ($50,000 covered by a grant and $50,000 by the port).
The goal was to see identify possible improvements, their cost and potential benefit, Worra said. The report, expected to be finalized this week, gives commissioners a guiding document that helps them decide where to put resources.
It also boosts the chances of getting federal grant funding, Worra said. The port missed out on grant funding previously because it lacked published project plans.
What projects the port works on will depend on available funding, Worra said.
The U.S. Maritime Administration offers some funding that will cover 70% of a project, for example. For a $30 million project, the port would only pay $9 million.
“This is so the commission can decide where to focus its time and money,” he said.
The plan identifies seven improvement projects, ranging from a $500,000 to $10.2 million.
If the port moved forward with all projects, the total pricetag would range from $23.7 million to $40.8 million, according to the plan.
The plan outlines prioritization based on revenue potential, market stability, the potential for long-term clients and customer support.
It also walks through grant funding opportunities for each project and the impact each project might have on the community.
The consultants suggested the port prioritize its projects, develop a finance plan and pursue projects that would make the biggest difference to this area.
Shore-to-ship power, for example, could benefit the port, the boats coming in and the environment. The ships could shut off their engines or on-board diesel generators, saving money and reducing pollution. The port could sell them the power they need, bringing in revenue.
Another project involves deepening the berth at Pier 2. The water at that pier is now 37 feet. At 42 feet, bigger vessels could dock there. But it would require major infrastructure improvements that could cost millions, depending on what all is required, he said.
A commercial vessel pumpout station wouldn’t be a big money maker but would benefit boats that use port facilities, Worra said.
Such improvements could also mean more businesses could use the spaces, which means more local jobs.
“There is a lot of potential here,” he said. “We want to capitalize on that potential.”
The port commissioners heard a breakdown of the report and the projects in it during a Sept. 17 meeting.
Commissioner Kathy Pittis said she liked hearing about how improvements would bring people and resources into Anacortes.
The final marine terminal modernization plan should be available this week on the port website.
