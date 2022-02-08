Growth is happening at the Port of Anacortes.
Port tenant Rainier Welding, which moved into town from Redmond last year, is expanding its business. The welding company is taking over more space at the port’s property off of Bartholemew Road.
The port’s Board of Commissioners approved the additional space as part of an amendment on Rainier Welding’s 10-year lease with the port at its Feb. 3 meeting.
Until this amendment, Rainier Welding leased an office building and about 18,500 square feet of laydown yard area. The lease also includes Right of First Offer to rent more property as more space becomes available, according to Brenda Treadwell, the port’s director of planning, properties and environmental.
At the end of last year, HQ RV decided to shrink its footprint on the property, leaving 6,300 square feet of warehouse and 900 square feet of office space available, Treadwell said.
Rainier Welding has seen significant growth since moving to Anacortes, she said. It has more than 30 employees and needed more space, so it is taking over the extra space and ultimately will add $3,515 per month to the rent payment. For the next several months, though, the company is paying only a portion of that rent while fixing up electrical and other infrastructure items, Treadwell said during the meeting.
Once the rental concession period is over in June, the monthly rent for the business will be $11,230.
Also at the meeting, the port honored its 2021 Employee of the Year.
Wendy Fauver, an accounting manager, has been working for the port since 2009. She brings a high level of expertise and versatility to her position and is instrumental to keeping the port’s finances in great shape, port Executive Director Dan Worra said at the meeting.
She helped the port earn its State Auditor Stewardship Award last year, quite an honor, Worra said.
“Thank you for all you do for the Port of Anacortes,” he said to Fauver at the meeting.
Each of the commissioners also thanked her for her work, and Bonnie Bowers said Fauver is the go-to when it comes to getting questions answered.
The port also has some capital improvements coming up, Worra said.
One of those projects is a T Dock retrofit, he said. The port held an outreach meeting with the community on Jan. 26. Only a few people attended, but they shared vital and informative feedback about the project, he said.
The port is looking at three different designs for the dock and talked to those in attendance about what would work best for those who use it, he said. T Dock is a commercial dock used mainly by commercial fishermen, tribal fishing vessels and other commercial users, he said.
A full discussion of the dock and those design options are scheduled for the Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The meeting is available in person and virtually. Find information at portofanacortes.com/governance/commission-meetings/
Other upcoming capital projects include those at the RV Park at Cap Sante Marina and improvements at O, P and Q docks.
“We are doing a ton of work,” Worra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.