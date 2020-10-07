The continuing pandemic has made setting a budget for next year more challenging than usual for both public and private entities.
For the Port of Anacortes, the focus of conversation last week was planning around the uncertainty.
Lower fuel prices and exports, boater nights and upcoming capital projects were among the topics of conversation as the port reviewed its proposed 2021 budget and reviewed expected year-end numbers for 2020.
Its budget proposal is now up on the Port of Anacortes website. Port commissioners will hold a final budget hearing on Nov. 5.
Both revenues and expenses have come in below expectations in 2020, said Jill Brownfield, director of Finance and Administration.
On the revenue side, the port now expects to end the year about $3.5 million lower than the $17.9 million projected. The 2021 revenue projection is more modest at $15.2 million compared with the $17.9 expectation for 2020.
Brownfield noted that the pandemic will continue into next year, so the 2021 budget reflects the estimated impact.
Low fuel prices have made a big difference this year, she said. The Port of Anacortes will likely end this year with $1.2 million less in fuel revenue than planned.
Exports are also down. Prilled sulfur and petroleum coke are the main exports to pass through the port. This year, the port moved 120,000 metric tons of product when it expected 220,000. The revenue loss was about $2.5 million.
The port is also down in moorage rates this year, though not as much as it expected early on, Executive Director Dan Worra said.
The governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order limited travel to and from the marina in the spring, but travel increased as the year went on, he said.
In fact, this July through September visiting boater nights were higher than the same months last year, he said.
“The marina has really rebounded,” Worra said.
Numbers likely won’t expectations for the year, but the downturn is less than planned, he said.
Meanwhile, expenses for 2020 were also down by about $3 million. Next year, Brownfield budgeted expenses at $12.7 million, compared to $15.1 million budgeted in 2020.
The port also expects to spend more than $15 million on capital projects next year. Most of that money comes from operating dollars from the port itself, Brownfield said. Some comes from the tax levy already in place, some from grants and some from financing.
Much of what the port raises goes right back into marina and terminal projects, Commissioner Jon Petrich said.
The largest chunk of money, roughly $5.6 million, will go toward replacing A Dock at Cap Sante Marina. The project kicked off this year, but most of the money will be spent in 2021, Brownfield said.
The port is also looking to build a Cap Sante Marina RV Park with 25 RV spaces and full utility hookup. That project will cost about $3.5 million. The planned location is on port property near Sixth Street and T Avenue. Another $660,000 is expected to go toward a restroom facility for the RV park.
Three projects are planned at the Anacortes Airport. For one, $90,000 is expected to go toward a feasibility study about stormwater improvements. In spring 2021, the port will spend $464,000 to reconstruct taxi lane and apron pavement and install subsurface edge drains. The funding will come mainly from the Federal Aviation Administration.
In the summer, another $70,000 will go to replace failing pavement. That is the second phase of a CARES Act-funded project, Brownfield said.
The port also plans to upgrade electrical elements on B Dock. Another $800,000 will go to repairs at O, P and Q docks.
Repairs at Curtis Wharf will include $500,000 on galvanized steel pilings and $135,000 for asphalt paving and improvements to the gravel pier entrance.. Between $100,000 and $200,000 will go to several more projects, including adding a high-speed fuel dispenser at the fuel dock, installing moorage cleats at Pier 2 and adding a maintenance and storage building near Pier 2.
The five-year capital improvement plan could add up to roughly $45 million, but a lot of work soon will go into picking and prioritizing new projects, Brownfield said. The commissioners go through a prioritization process every other year, she said. On even years, they revisit approved projects to see if changes are needed.
Next year will be another to set new projects, she said. The board was waiting for its marine terminal improvement study to be completed before setting projects in its five-year plan, she said.
