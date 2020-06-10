The Port of Anacortes is updating its tariff fees and charges effective July 1.
The changes affect dockage, wharfage, demurrage and related services, said John Dumas, director of operations. Tariff reviews are overseen by the Northwest Marine Terminal Association, a voluntary association of all the deep wateer ports and terminals in Washington and Oregon, which meets three times a year to discuss environmental issues, economic development, trade issues and specific issues affecting ports.
“Those three meetings are very useful, and one of them is dedicated to discussions on wharfage, dockage and the planning of each port on what their increase will be each year,” Dumas said.
The port’s pricing strategy keeps rates for existing businesses in mind while also making and effort to increase market share, and the port looks to regional ports for comparison rather than some of the larger ones Tacoma and Seattle, he said.
“We’re not in that bucket of infrastructure nor services,” Dumas said. The port adopted a 2.8% increase to wharfage, dockage and services and facilities following the base consumer price index calculated by NWMTA.
In years prior, Dumas said the CPI has been used as the floor for increases, with ports setting their increases above it, but that’s not the case with the economic uncertainty this year.
“This year it was the reverse because of economic conditions,” Dumas said.
Commissioner Jon Petrich asked if the increase could open the door to a potential loss in revenue if customers start to bargain hunt amid the economic fallout. Dumas said it was unlikely to affect the existing customer base.
“I don’t see any risk to a 2.8% inflationary increase on our rates,” Dumas said.
The commissioners also voted to approve a resolution authorizing the auction of an abandoned vessel.
The 1986 Sea Ray has collected $3,400 in outstanding debt, and Executive Director Dan Worra said the port usually auctions abandoned vessels or destroys them if not purchased.
“I’m not sure how much value is in it, but there’s some,” Worra said. “We typically put it up for auction, and either we get something or we don’t. If we don’t, we destroy it.”
It can cost anywhere from $500-$1000 to have it destroyed, but Worra said the port does not often encounter abandoned vessels. The last abandoned one was in 2017, he said.
Brenda Treadwell, director of planning, properties and environmental, joined the meeting to update the commissioners on the Washington Public Ports Association legislative update. The legislative session, which began in mid-January and wrapped up in mid-March, was rocked by preparations for pandemic response, leading to a statewide budget shortfall and request for state agencies to scale back budgets by 15%, she said.
“It’s a pretty significant impact that the state is facing, which is not news to anyone, of course,” Treadwell said. The next state quarterly budgetary forecast is on June 17, and the looming question now is whether a special legislative session will be held before next January, she said.
“For the WPPA, and for ports, our charge is to impress upon the Legislature that now is not the time to cut funding to economic drivers like ports,” Treadwell said.
Commissioner Joe Verdoes added that state agencies are all facing pressure to scale back spending.
“Be prepared for there to be a discussion, (WPPA) did emphasize to say ‘We’re places as economic engines to do things for the recovery,’ but that may not be the first thing on their mind when they’re trying to cover a hole in their budget,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.