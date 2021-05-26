Parking lot improvements at Cap Sante Marina will mean more spots, better flow and a better usage, according to port Executive Director Dan Worra.
The port’s Board of Commissioners approved the improvements to the lot at 13th Street on May 20. At that meeting, Worra shared some information on the scope of the project and what it would mean.
The previously approved project started with design work in February and went through permitting in April and bidding in May. Throughout the process, it became clear that the lot would need more work and features than planned, Worra said.
He brought the final bid back to the commissioners for a second round of approvals. They approving spending $166,411.02 on the project from the general fund.
The change came after port tenant National Council for Air and Stream Improvements, Inc., moved away from the property.
The port demolished that building and made more room.
Doing so leads to more safety for everyone and more parking for B Dock tenants, according to port staff reports.
The project includes 9,000 square feet of asphalt where the building used to stand. It will mean 26 new parking spots, plus a potential space for a fish market, Worra said.
Construction should be done in July, ahead of the commercial crabbing season, Worra said.
“This will be a great benefit to the marina, and I’m glad we’re doing it,” port Commissioner Jon Petrich said.
