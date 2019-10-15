The Anacortes Port Commission expects to vote Thursday on purchasing a 4.1-acre heavy-manufacturing site on Bartholomew Road on March’s Point to boost the port district’s availability of leasable space.
The site is owned by T. Bailey, Inc., a manufacturer of fuel and water tanks that is moving to property it owns at Whitmarsh Junction. The site is comprised of seven parcels with three warehouse buildings and a modular office building located south of the Shell Puget Sound Refinery. It abuts the BNSF rail corridor, though no spur serves the property.
The site has an assessed value of $2.3 million, according to a port district report. Port Finance Director Jill Brownfield and Port Executive Director Dan Worra said the purchase price is about $3.3 million.
Two analyses — environmental and critical areas — revealed no red flags, though a stormwater retention swale “is potentially undersized dependent on tenant(s),” according to a port district report. While the site has a 50-foot building-height restriction, there are no maximum density restrictions, according to the port. The property is in the county’s jurisdiction but inside the city’s urban growth area.
The Port of Anacortes owns the 1,000-slip Cap Sante Marina, Anacortes Airport, the Maritime Terminal, the O Avenue laydown area and Seafarers’ Memorial Park. The port also owns the ferry terminal site leased by Washington State Ferries. The port leases business space to 10 waterfront businesses and 50 upland businesses.
Worra said diversification is limited at the Marine Terminal, particularly Pier 2, from which the refineries ship petroleum coke and prilled sulfur. Prilled sulfur is used in rubber vulcanization and in the production of asphalt, detergents, dyes, fertilizers and insecticides. Coke is used is the production of graphite electrodes, metal and brick.
More space is needed. “We talk about things we can do with fertilizer, organic corn, exporting wood chips, other things we can do,” Worra said. “But without having a laydown area” — an area cleared for the temporary storage of equipment and supplies — “the answer is a flat-out ‘no’.”
Port commissioners spoke in favor of the purchase during a Sept. 19 meeting.
“I’m pretty comfortable with the location,” Port Commissioner John Pope said. “You’re on high land, it’s not marshy or problematic. March’s Point has been a traditional industrial area.”
He concluded, “If we are to be a diverse port, we have to have more than two products … If we don’t have the buildings used for laydown of materials or the acreage used for laydown of materials, we will have potential contract entities that need to weld or build for the refineries that are immediately adjacent. It keeps that heavy lifting from occurring at a distance. That keeps your truck miles down and it concentrates your industrial zone. It also allows us to actually have an industrial park in an industrial area.”
Paid for in 20 years
Worra said the site could pay for itself in 20 years. Fifty percent occupancy at the going rate of 60 cents per square foot would generate $150,000 annually, for a 20-year return on investment, he said.
Worra also said county officials felt the proposed uses fit in with the area.
“Being zoned heavy manufacturing, it seems like it’s a slam dunk for a lot of the things we’re thinking about doing,” Worra said. “It’s just off State Route 20 heading over to I-5. It’s right on the BNSF rail line. It’s not connected to (rail), but seeing how it’s next to it, perhaps in the future.”
Worra hopes a BNSF-owned bridge over the tracks at Bartholomew Road and Highway 20 could be fortified to accommodate refinery trucks en route to Pier 2 with petroleum coke and prilled sulfur. Making the 10-ton bridge a 40-ton would give those trucks an alternative to March’s Point Road, which is often blocked by trains.
Industrialized, but habitat too
The March’s Point peninsula was known by the Coast Salish as Shais-quil meaning “camas,” a plant which they harvested there for its edible bulb. According to the Anacortes Museum, “Early settlers called the point Fern Prairie because of the abundance of bracken fern growing on the mostly treeless peninsula … The point’s current name is for Hiram Alfred March who settled on its northeast side in 1863 where he farmed.”
An airport was in operation on March’s Point in the 1920s. The first refinery opened here in 1955.
Today, oil refineries share the point with grazing cows and one of the largest blue heron colonies in western North America. Skagit Land Trust counted 757 heron nests 2018. The peninsula juts out between two bays and two aquatic reserves: Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve, managed by the state Department of Natural Resources; and the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, managed by the state Department of Ecology.
