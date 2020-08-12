The Port of Anacortes is moving ahead with its Curtis Wharf piling repairs, entering into bonds, updating mooring rates and continuing to implement safety measures to protect against COVID-19.
The commissioners authorized the approval for construction on the Curtis Wharf piling repair project. The project will repair both the steel piling and timber piling under the wharf, which has become corroded and covered in marine life.
“It’s time to do a little work under there to extend the life of this real important asset for us,” said Brenda Treadwell, director of planning, properties and environmental at the port.
The project began with an analysis of the lifespan of the steel pilings in 2015, she said. Then in 2017, the scope of the project was widened to include the timber piling, as well. A preliminary design was completed in 2018, and the permitting process dragged on from that year until late 2019. Final design and bidding was earlier this year.
The project will use a U.S.-made product called Denso SeaShield to wrap around the steel piling to protect it from future corrosion and aggressive marine environments. It has a 30-year protection warranty. The timber piles will be cut to the lowest point of damage and have seal sections installed to connect to the pile cap under the top of the pier.
Engineers estimated the project to cost around $749,000, but the competitive bidding process saw bids coming in at costs up to 40% lower than expected.
The cost of the project comes to $580,879, with $471,213 of that going toward construction. The port received a Skagit County Economic Development Public Facility Grant of $500,000 to be used on construction. Leftover funds will be applied to the project’s second phase next year.
“In a best-case scenario, this will cost the port $62,000. Pretty great,” Treadwell said.
The port expects the steel repairs to occur from October to November this year, timber repairs from November to December and substantial completion in January.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to authorize the issuance and sale of limited tax general obligation bonds.
“Over the next five years, we’re going to be doing a lot, close to $40 million in project,” Executive Director Dan Worra said. The 2020 budget allocates $8.5 million for capital improvement planning, primarily for A-dock, Pier 1 and Curtis Wharf repair projects, he said.
The port has been doing well financially over the last several years and bought more properties to expand the port, which means it will use a bond to help finance the improvement projects.
Port advisor Duncan West, from PFM Financial Advisors, said market conditions have improved since he last presented to the commission in May.
The commissioners voted to approve updates to the marina moorage rates, which had been discussed in prior meetings. While the recommended changes were 3%, 6% and 9% increases on recreational slips based on size, the commissioners decided to adopt 3%, 4% 6% increases instead due to widely felt financial challenges. The revenue from the increase will go toward marina maintenance and improvements.
Commercial customers will not see moorage rates increase.
“This is just one year. Next year we’ll look at it with fresh eyes, fresh economy and new information on what’s going on,” Commissioner Ken Goodwin said. “I think it’s a reasonable approach.”
Commissioners also approved a motion to allow Worra to accept two Skagit County Development grant awards that total $750,000 to be used for the A-Dock demolition and replacement project and the Curtis Wharf repair project.
Capacity at the RV and camping area in the North Basin have been reduced to 50%, and door vents and air exhausts have been installed in different basin facilities to improve air flow.
Progress on the port’s “Big Four” projects is proceeding. The A-Dock renovation process is in communication with a contractor and submittals and shop drawings are expected in the next two weeks; the Quiet Clove cleanup site is prepped with construction fencing and disconnected utilities, demolition and excavation have begun; the Curtis Wharf piling repair construction elements were approved by commissioners; and materials are being procured for the Pier 1 piling repair project.
Occupancy rates at the marina continue to be high, with a waiting list for every slip size but one. There is a total waitlist of 281.
