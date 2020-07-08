The Port of Anacortes is moving ahead on big projects on port properties and discussing policies and contracts to guide the port into the future.
Construction costs were approved last week for both the Quiet Cove cleanup project and Pier 1 pile repair project, and the board of commissioners discussed upcoming changes to moorage rates as well as internal records policies.
The board of commissioners voted unanimously to approve an extension for a consult contract for public affairs and community engagement services. The contract was originally engaged before the spread of COVID-19 began to shut down normal operations and is extended to allow the company to help the port execute its relation strategies.
“We kind of overestimated how fast it would go, and underestimated what we were asking for and realized two months was not enough time to do this,” Worra said. “To be fair, we need more time to engage their services so we can take this plan, roll it out, start implementing it and move us forward.”
The resolution puts in a request for three more months of services, not to exceed $60,000.
“We want to be messaging the community saying ‘Well look at all these great things we’re doing,’ and they’re going to help us do that,” Worra said.
A resolution to establish a closed circuit television (CCTV) policy was approved unanimously.
In 2009, the port received a Homeland Security grant, part of which funded security cameras at port properties. Footage is saved for about six months before it is deleted, and recently the port has received public records requests to view some of the footage and began to create a policy to handle such requests, said Director of Operations John Dumas.
After discussing with legal counsel, the port created the resolution to outline a formal process to handle public records requests of this nature. It also formalizes the partnership between sharing footage with the Anacortes Police Department and Customs and Border Protection agency, Dumas said.
“I think the key of the resolution is deploying a policy finally on the CCTV system,” Dumas said.
The board discussed the continuation of the authorization of emergency powers to Worra in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is a recurring action item which is expected to be ended in Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan.
“We take it very seriously, we take our own health very seriously, we take public health very seriously. We’ll be doing the right thing,” Worra said about following health guidance.
Authorization to complete construction elements for the Quiet Cove site cleanup, the first of the “big four” upcoming port projects, was approved as well.
In the past decade, the port has spent over $60 million in environmental cleanups, Worra said. The port has $15 million more planned to clean up Dakota Creek Industries site, the former log haul out site and Quiet Cove.
The Quiet Cove cleanup will excavate 9,300 cubic yards of contaminated materials, digging 14 feet down to remove an estimated 15,100 tons of material. The material will be shipped to authorized landfills in Oregon and Washington
“It’s turning out to be a really favorable bidding environment for owners,” said Director of Planning, Properties and Environmental Brenda Treadwell said.
The total amount approved by the board for the project is over $2.9 million.
“This is so exciting, we’ve been working on this for quite a while,” Worra said.
The second of the “big four” projects is the Pier 1 pile repair construction, which commissioners authorized as well. The Pier 1 project will repair deteriorated piles and fractured stringers.
The transit event shed is located on Pier 1, and the structural issues of the pier led to reduced capacity for events held within the shed. The proposed work will repair pilings underneath the shed, and replace pilings on the other parts of the pier.
“We had originally planned to do the work largely in September, and we closed the Transit Shed to events for that, so we were working under a short timeframe,” Treadwell said. “Now naturally all the events have canceled, so we have a little more time and space to the work.”
As soon as the contractor is ready, work should be able to begin, she said. Total cost for the project is budgeted and approved for $596,778.34.
The commissioners discussed permanent moorage rates, which comes on the heels of the port’s three year moorage rate plan which expires this year. Dumas presented a study to inform the recommendation for the rates.
“Year-to-year direct expenses are one component of the amount of money we’re reinvesting into the marina, the second component is our capital improvement,” Dumas said. In the last five years the port has spent $3.3 million in capital improvement projects and expects to invest another $9 million in the next two years.
Each year, the port compares its rates to other regional ports to stay accessible, Dumas said. Occupancy rates at Cap Sante Marina remains high, as does the waitlist for slips.
“We’re nearing two-year wait on our larger slips, so that shows us that from a demand perspective we’re extremely strong as a port right now on the larger slips,” Dumas said.
The recommended rate increase is driven by the wait list and days on the wait list. Depending on the size of the slip, the recommended moorage increase is either 3%, 6% or 9%. The estimated annual increase to net income is $186,000, Dumas said.
“We’re reinvesting these funds into the marina,” Dumas said. “This isn’t rate increase to increase our margin because, even if we break even, what’s critical is we continue to bring our infrastructure up to pace and sustain that infrastructure to continue to bring that $2.5-$3 million into town.”
