The Port of Anacortes board approved a $18.6 million budget last week, a budget that includes roughly $10 million for capital improvements at the airport, at industrial properties and at the marina and marine terminal.
The port's Board of Commissioners approved the budget at its Nov. 3 meeting. The budget expects about $18.6 million in both revenues and expenses.
The port commission has discussed the budget at length over the past few months and has given the public the opportunity to read over a draft and make comments.
The board and Executive Director Dan Worra thanked the finance department staff for their hard work, which started during the summer, to get the budget done.
“As community and financial stewards, we have built the 2023 budget to support continued growth while protecting public assets from external uncertainties,” Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said in a statement from the port. “This approach will help keep the port stable and allow us to continue improving and building facilities, addressing past environmental damage, and providing events that support economic, environmental and community benefits for Anacortes.”
Revenues for next year are expected to dip slightly from the actual numbers for 2022, though they are an increase of about 10% from last year's budget.
The majority of the revenues, about 52%, come from Cap Sante Marina, with another 33% from the marine terminal, 11% from port-owned properties and 4% from Anacortes Airport.
“The current economic climate and high rate of inflation presented some budgeting challenges as we looked ahead to 2023," Jill Brownfield, port director of finance and administration, said in the statement. “Despite these challenges, the Port remains committed to process improvement and providing safe, productive facilities with excellent internal and external customer service. We have continued to prioritize recruitment and retention of top talent and are pleased to present a plan for 2023 which maintains our top priorities while also improving some of our most publicly used areas.”
The budget also includes a 1% increase to the port's tax levy. The actual millage rate is lower than in years past, because property values are going up, port commissioners said during the meeting last week.
The rate is 16 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. A person with a home valued at $500,000 should pay about $80 a year to the port, port staff said.
The port expects to bring in about $1.7 million from the levy next year, a 4% increase over this year.
Expenses should go up by about 11% next year, mainly due to rising costs, supply chains issues and staffing cost increases. The port also hired a firm to help with legislative priorities.
It will also pay back debt from two bonds, a total of about $1.6 million next year, with about $8 million left to go. The bonds funded improvements at several of the docks at the marina, plus the fuel dock and the boat launch.
The roughly $10 million budgeted for capital improvements will come partly from the port and partly from grants.
Projects include renovation of the RV park at the marina, work on T Dock, remodeling the North Basin bathroom and laundry, improve parking lots, and an industrial park on the commercial property adjacent to the airport.
The port is also looking to spend about $2.5 million on environmental cleanup projects next year.
