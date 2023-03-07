Port of Anacortes
Buy Now

Shawn Ottenbreit takes part in the interview process for a seat on the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners.

Shawn Ottenbreit is set to become the new District 3 representative on the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners.

Ottenbreit replaces Joe Verdoes, who stepped down earlier this year for health reasons.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.