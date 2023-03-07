Shawn Ottenbreit is set to become the new District 3 representative on the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners.
Ottenbreit replaces Joe Verdoes, who stepped down earlier this year for health reasons.
The Board of Commissioners appointed Ottenbreit during its meeting March 2. He is set to take his oath of office March 13, with his first official commission meeting set for March 16. His term ends in October, but he said he plans to run for a four-year term in the November election.
Other contenders for the role were Michael Johnson, Larry Forsythe, Jay Peth, Garth Frazer and Stuart Janke.
“We’re looking forward to working with Shawn. He brings a fresh perspective and experience in the maritime industry, business, and entrepreneurship — skills that our Board isn’t as strong in after the departure of Joe Verdoes,” Commission President Bonnie Bowers said in a press release. “We’re pleased to welcome him. And we are very thankful for everyone who took the time to apply for the commission vacancy and interview with us. We deeply appreciate our community’s interest in and dedication to their public port.”
Ottenbreit has 25 years of experience as a small business owner and as a Certified Public Accountant, according to the Port. He moved to Anacortes about two years ago and owns Salish Boat Co., as well as the Northwest Washington franchise of the Freedom Boat Club.
He said via phone Monday that his plan for more than two decades has been to get involved with public service. When this opening came up, everything fit, he said.
"It fit my skill set pretty well, and I thought I could make a good contribution," he said.
He said looking over the port's priorities and governing documents, he connected with many of the port's efforts and missions.
The amount of jobs that ports around here provide is impressive, as are new businesses like Maritime Blue (which aims to provide a sustainable future in the maritime industry), he said.
Ottenbreit said his insights from a business and entrepreneurial perspective should add to those focuses and goals for the port.
A lot has happened in the last 10-15 years, and now's the time to look at how the port will change in the next decade or more, he said.
He shared his thoughts on the port with the commissioners during candidate interviews March 2.
“The Port provides a lot of opportunities to the community,” Ottenbreit said during his interview, pointing out the economic benefits such as living-wage marine jobs.
He said that he is passionate about community access to the water.
“For me personally, I think water brings along calm and tranquility,” Ottenbreit said.
Commissioner Kathy Pittis asked Ottenbreit about his knowledge of the governing and decision-making processes.
He said the rules are laid out by the Washington Public Ports Association and that his experience in the corporate business world would help because it is run similarly.
Because Ottenbreit is a Port tenant, Bowers asked if he could remain objective. He said he could and that he has reviewed the relevant codes to determine what could and could not happen in regard to Port involvement as a tenant and commissioner.
Port Executive Director Dan Worra said the commissioners felt Ottenbreit’s experience helped diversify the board.
“We’re excited, and it seems that he’ll bring in new energy,” Worra said. “I think he will be a good fit.”
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.