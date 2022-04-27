Port of Anacortes commissioners have approved construction of a stub wall project to reduce stormwater runoff.
Port Executive Director Dan Worra said the wall will cost $45,000 to build at the commissioners meeting Thursday, April 21.
Commissioner Kathy Pittis said she is glad the project is moving forward.
“Every little bit helps. This appears to be a small thing we can do to ease the burden of the city water treatment plant and keep our stormwater secure” Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said.
Commissioners also voted to execute a consent decree for the Dakota Creek Industries upland cleanup site.
Attorney on the cleanup, Holly Stafford, said that the site has been industrially used since the 1870s. The port acquired the property beginning in the 1940s, and in the 1970s, Dakota Creek began leasing it.
Stafford said obtaining data for the cleanup has been ongoing since 2008, and lots of samples have been taken over time. The samples include PCBs, mercury, arsenic, petroleum and others.
The draft of the cleanup action plan was made in 2020-2021. The final cleanup action plan was staged February 2022 and estimated to cost $2.2 million including past and future work. This is funded by an ecology grant and historical port insurance. There is 1,15o tons of disposal estimated, Stafford said.
The work is to be completed under a consent decree, which is a legal document by the port and ecology department and it requires public comment, Stafford said.
After the consent decree has been signed by all parties, it will describe everything the port needs to do to remedy the situation.
At the port meeting on April 21, the commissioners gave consent for the decree to go out for public comment.
