The Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners is investing in a state lobbyist and figuring out a way to streamline permit processes.
The commissioners on Aug. 18 approved a contract for $36,000 with Insight Strategic Partners to provide lobbyist services for the 2023 legislative session.
The port went through a lengthy process to review all applications before deciding, according to staff.. The port often partners with other ports and their lobbyists to help fight for legislative measures are benefiting the ports and their constituents, Brenda Treadwell, port director of planning, properties and environmental, said at the meeting.
The contract extends through May 2023.
The commissioners also authorized Executive Director Dan Worra to enter into an interlocal agreement to “cooperatively establish and fund a Federal Permit Review District Liaison, within the Northwest Seaport Alliance,” according to the agenda action item. The position, a partnership with 10 ports, went through a change of structure, according to port staff.
The position will be in place until at least 2027. The Port of Anacortes will pay a portion of the total cost price, which is split up based on port side.
Staff estimates that the Port of Anacortes contribution will be between $12,000 and $25,000 a year.
