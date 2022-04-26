...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Crab pots lined B dock in this 2018 photo at Cap Sante Marina.
The Port of Anacortes is closing its B Dock trailer boat launch at Cap Sante Marina from Monday, May 2, to Friday, May 6, so it can move forward with its electrical upgrades project and improvements at the launch.
Updates include repairing and leveling the asphalt surface approach to the launch area and converting launch lights to LED.
The existing electrical system, put in when the dock was built in 1999, is undersized and outdated, according to the port.
During renovations, the launch is not accessible to recreational or commercial boat launches.
or information, call Brad Johnson at 360-299-1816.
