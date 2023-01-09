After seven years as a commissioner with the Port of Anacortes, Joe Verdoes resigned during a meeting Jan. 5 because of health concerns.
The resignation took many at the Port by surprise, as Verdoes had accepted the role of commission president at the December meeting.
“I think even he’s a bit surprised,” Port Executive Director Dan Worra said. “He’s doing this for the right reasons — for his health.”
Commissioner Jonn Ronngren, who currently serves as vice president, will step into the president role on an interim basis.
Worra said Verdoes, who is a commercial fisherman, had taken steps to focus on his health when he decided to stop fishing.
He leaves behind a legacy of encouraging the Port to be more diversified in its properties, Worra said.
It was largely through Verdoes’ encouragement that the Port acquired the property that is now home to Rainier Welding and more than 30 family-wage jobs, Worra said.
“He's just a model commissioner,” Worra said. “He’s a really good listener, he’s kind and he’s patient and he allows everyone time to think of their talking point.”
Before his first election as a commissioner in 2015, Verdoes served for seven years as a member of the Port of Anacortes Marina Advisory Committee.
He has worked as a commercial fisherman since 1994. Before that, he worked as an economic development officer for a small community in Australia and operated a dairy farm in Mount Vernon.
Verdoes’ final day on the commission will be Feb. 1.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last seven years,” Verdoes said.
His seat is up for election in November. In the meantime, the remaining commissioners will talk about filling the position at their next meeting. The process will include applications from the public and then interviews, Worra said. The appointee will serve until the November election results are certified. Then, the person who is elected will step into the role.
Verdoes serves the port's third district, which is the easternmost district. It includes the areas around March Point and toward La Conner and Bayview. A map is at portofanacortes.com/governance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.