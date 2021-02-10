The shiny new gangway is in place, and the A Dock is one step closer to being finished.
The project at Cap Sante Marina is coming along nicely, according to Project Manager Jenkins Dossen.
Up next are the finger floats that will help separate the berths, Dossen said. The permanent shelters should be put in on the shoreside next month, and the entire project should be done in a few months, he said.
The gangway went in last week, just before woody debris was installed on the opposite side of the marina as part of the Port of Anacortes’ environmental mitigation project.
For that project, several large logs were placed along the shore near Rotary Park. The logs, secured by large metal rods, will provide a space for forage fish, crabs and other marine creatures when the tide is high, as well as a place for cormorants, herons and other birds to rest, said Larry Lehman, a senior biologist with Gretty Associates.
American Construction Co. used an excavator to place the logs and secure them to the beach with metal rods, Dossen said.
Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra talked about the project at a port board meeting Feb. 4, also giving an overview of other port construction projects.
Crews just completed the Curtis Wharf project without delays or problems.
“I have absolutely no complaints with this project,” he said.
Port staff honored Ed Jones as its Employee of the Year and looked over the year-end financial reports for 2020.
Jones is the port facilities manager, handling all the seasonal workers and making sure everything runs smoothly, Worra said.
Jones ensures the maintenance plan is updated and projects are in place, and he constantly inspires people, Worra said.
“He has had a tremendous impact on the port,” Worra said.
Jill Brownfield, port director of finance, said the year ended pretty much as expected, with lower revenue and expenses than planned in 2020.
About 189,000 metric tons of petroleum coke and sulfur exports moved through the port’s marine terminal, as compared to the 359,000 metric tons budgeted before the beginning of last year.
The port also sold 21% fewer gallons of gas than expected (and the price of that gas was down roughly 10%). The Port also lost all event revenue for nine months and doesn’t expect to be able to rent venues until at least the end of May.
Revenues were down to about $14.5 million, lower than the $17.9 million budgeted. Operating expenses were also down at about $14.1 million instead of $17.3 million budgeted.
The state Auditor’s Office is expected to start a year-end audit in early March, Brownfield said.
