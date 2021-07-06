Numerous state grant awards benefiting outdoor recreation on Fidalgo Island and Skagit County have been announced by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
Over $164 million in 342 grants have been awarded across the state, with $4 million for projects in Skagit County. The Port of Anacortes and Deception Pass State Park are among the local awardees.
“These grants are fundamental to keeping Washington the beautiful state it is,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a release. “The funding comes from state and federal sources and is invested in hundreds of projects to give our kids places to play, ensure our food is grown close to home and keep our green spaces healthy for wildlife.”
The Port of Anacortes has been awarded two grants totaling $1 million from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account and the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the development of the Cap Sante Marina RV Park.
“Currently our RV park is very basic,” Port Director Dan Worra told the Anacortes American. “We’re going from no service to full service.”
The funding will be used to create utility hook-ups for sewer, water, cable and electricity, pave roads and pathways and collect stormwater. It will also add garbage and recycling pickup, a dedicated restroom and laundry facility, and hedges for privacy between 25 RV spots. Construction of the project is anticipated to be complete in the spring of 2022, so as to not disrupt the RV season.
“We feel that it will be a great stimulus to our business community,” Worra said.
Deception Pass State Park will be able to expand 83 acres on the north side of the park to protect views and develop trails. A grant of $1.9 million has been awarded to acquire the private property, which could otherwise be subdivided and developed.
Parks Planner Laura Moxham told the Skagit Valley Herald with the funding secured, work on drafting grant spending agreements and land appraisal can begin.
Another project that received funding at Deception Pass is for the habitat restoration of the sand verbena moth, a critically imperiled species which was only discovered in 1995 and known to live in 11 locations. The $136,741 award will go toward the removal of invasive plants, increasing sand verbena and making a trail to prevent visitors from trampling habitat.
The Washington Trails Association and the State Parks and Recreation Commission both received grants to conduct trail work in public lands across the state, including Deception Pass State Park. The Washington Trails Association will also lead youth crews to do work including removing overgrowth, restoring surfaces and improving drainage.
– Skagit Publishing contributed to this report
