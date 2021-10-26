The Port of Anacortes hit record numbers of boater nights in its Cap Sante Marina in 2020, and it’s on track to see even more in 2021, according to Executive Director Dan Worra.
He spoke about port operations during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Port luncheon Oct. 14.
Cap Sante saw roughly 6,000 guest boaters last year at its 100 guest moorage spots, Worra said. Each boater spends money in this town.
Worra talked a little about how COVID-19 hit the port and the work that went into keeping people safe.
Boater nights took a dip in the early part of the pandemic, as did fuel sales, Worra said. Going into July and beyond, though, more people visited the marina as people sought outdoor recreation.
Decreased fuel sales were a longer-term issue, though, resulting in a hit to refinery production. That, in turn, reduced the port’s two main outputs, which are byproducts of the refinery process. The port saw a 43% reduction in petroleum coke exports and a 54% reduction in sulfur exports, Worra said.
More than 100 events have been canceled since March of 2020, and the port didn’t take any new event reservations until July 2021. Since then, events have remained infrequent.
Even as the pandemic hit the world, though, the port’s board voted to move forward with its capital projects, he said.
Construction costs were low, meaning the port was able to finish many projects and employ many contractors and employees during the pandemic, Worra said.
That included roughly $15.5 million in projects awarded in 2020-21, and the port worked with about 200 consultants and contractors, he said.
More improvements are coming One of the biggest changes will be big improvements at the RV park at Cap Sante Marina. It will have a lot of new landscaping and improvements to make it a much nicer place to stay, Worra said.
The port is also looking at safety concerns at the marina. Vandalism is a big problem right now.
The port would love to leave all bathrooms open for public use, but it’s had to restrict one of them to only tenants and limit hours on others, Worra said.
