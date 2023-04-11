The Port of Anacortes is looking at the possibility of putting a fresh seafood market near its marina.
The open-air market would allow vendors to sell directly to community members, port Director of Planning, Properties and Environmental Brenda Treadwell said at a port commission meeting April 7.
She and Garret Augustyn, a staff planner with consulting firm Maul Foster & Alongi, Inc., presented at the meeting about the feasability of the market.
The commissioners previously requested information on what it would take to put in a market like this.
The market would allow more stable access between sellers and buyers, Augustyn said. Right now, some vendors sell their wares on the docks, but many take them elsewhere.
The market would be located along Q Avenue near the marina and run on the same schedule as the Anacortes Farmers Market, he said. The markets could work together, he said. That would mean the fish market would be open weekly in the busier summer months and be pared down to once a month during the winter.
Augustyn and Treadwell completed the work with the idea of a six-stall market.
Vendors would rent stalls from the port, which would maintain the building itself. Then, the vendors would maintain their own fishing licenses, as well as other required documentation such as food processing permits, Augustyn said.
Augustyn and his staff reached out to people who are current users of the port and their counterparts around the area, who all expressed interest in both having this market and selilng at it, he said. All of them, from small vendors who sell only one product (like crab) to bigger operations, told Augustyn and the other staff members how much they would be willing to spend to rent a monthly stall at the market.
Most said they would be willing to pay between $35 and $50 for each market day.
This is a similar model that other ports have already taken on, Augustyn said.
He advised the port commissioners that if they do move forward with a market, he recommends hiring a full-time person to manage it, take care of marketing and help all the vendors get signed up. That employee is the "key to success," he said.
That person, including pay and benefits, will likely cost the port about $90,000 a year, he said. Other expenses include utilities, janitorial services and a digital sign for marketing.
That all is on top of the roughly $295,000 expected price tag for construction of the building, Augustyn said.
Ports around the region and around the country are already participating in fish markets, Augustyn said. He and his staff went through a case studies of markets like this one. They are generally not money-makers for the port hosting them, but they are a good way to connect port customers with the community.
***
Also at the meeting, the port commissioners took a look at the $65 million in cleanups the Port of Anacortes has completed in the last 15 years or so. They are also moving forward on a contract for stevedoring and terminal services at Pier 2.
The current agreement ends in June, port Director of Operations John Dumas said. The staff wanted to make sure they were well ahead of that date and that they went through a "robust process" when selecting a new provider.
The port has worked with Metro Ports for some time now, he said. This contract covers the work that goes on at Pier 2 in terms of loading the petroleum coke and sulfur.
As it came time to renew the contract, the staff wanted to make sure this was a "transparent, open and competitive process," Dumas said.
It put out a request for proposals, but no other proposals came in, so the contract is going to Metro Ports, Dumas said.
The commission authorized Executive Director Dan Worra to negotiate.
The Port is also moving forward with a laundry room and bathroom redesign at its North Basin, on the north side of Cap Sante Marina.
The current building was built in 1984 and has gone through no major upgrades, Project Manager Brad Tesch said. The new upgrades may mean one more stall on each side of the bathrooms, but there isn't much space for more than that, he said.
Basically, the work will help maximize the efficiency of the space that is there, he said.
The scope of the project includes an upgrade to the exterior of the building and its mechanical systems and a redesign inside the building.
The port expects to complete the work, which will cost about $750,000 at the end of 2024.
In terms of other work around the port property, three gazebos near the marina have reached the end of their life, Worra said. They pose a safety hazard, and crews will remove them. They will not be replaced.
