The Port of Anacortes board is moving forward on some agreements with the city involving stormwater and use of the end of Second Street.
Port commissioners approved the agreements at their Jan. 6 meeting.
Attorney Holly Stafford walked the commissioners through the agreements and what they mean for the port.
The first, an interlocal agreement, allows the City of Anacortes to cross port property with its wastewater management sewer outfall project.
It helps with stormwater and reduces the incidents that could come up in high-flow times, Commissioner Kathy Pittis said. The agreement helps everyone, she said. The city already gave its OK.
The port also amended an agreement on the amount of stormwater the city accepts from the port. The port needs a higher volume than previously stated, an issue that led to a penalty last year, Executive Director Dan Worra said.
The commissioners also talked about a port agreement from the city for use of the end of Second Street. The port is entering a 30-year agreement to use that spot, which would help them have more space for industrial use and also keep out pedestrians who may put themselves in danger, according to port staff.
This agreement has an upcoming public hearing, according to Stafford.
The Port of Anacortes is also completing some construction projects, one of which is in response to an unexpected leak.
The port is continuing with work on modernizing and improving the docks at Cap Sante Marina.
The Q Dock project reached substantial completion last week, according to Worra. Work on one section of P Dock will run from this week to mid-February. Then, after a break, crews will be back to work on the rest of P Dock and all of O Dock starting in September and running until February 2023.
The port is also designing and installing a new water system at Cortland Puget Sound Rope, one of the port’s tenants.
In late October, that company found a plumbing leak in the floor of its warehouse. After trying to fix it, port staff found that the entire system must be replaced.
Commissioners approved $35,000 for the engineering and design costs of this new project. The board will have to later approve a $175,000 installation cost, after the engineering and design work has been finished.
The commissioners also appointed their members to leadership roles. Pittis talked about how everyone takes turns in those roles to help make sure each perspective is heard. The new leadership team is President Bonnie Bowers, Vice President Joe Verdoes and Secretary Jon Ronngren, who is a new commissioner.
