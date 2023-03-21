The Port of Anacortes has seven capital improvement projects, or what it calls the Lucky Seven, that it plans to complete in the next year.
Port of Anacortes Project Manager Brad Tesch said at Thursday’s port commission meeting that these projects will add up to about $11 million.
Since 2008, the Port has been working on the Dakota Creek Industries Upland Cleanup, said Port Executive Director Dan Worra.
The removal of the final 3,000 tons of contaminated soil is expected to be finished by August. It's the last cleanup effort before the land is considered remediated, Worra said.
“This is the exciting part of the cleanup,” he said.
This project cost of about $960,000 is being split between Dakota Creek Industries and the state Department of Ecology.
The largest of projects is the North Basin Upland Improvements, which is projected to cost $7.5 million, with $1.1 million coming from grants.
That project involves improvements to the RV park and RV park restroom, and pavement work on the JKL parking lot south of the RV park and the parking lot east of the RV park.
Construction is expected to take place May through February 2024.
“This is years' worth of effort,” Brenda Treadwell, director of planning, properties and environmental, said at the meeting about a project that has been in the works for a while.
Worra said he realizes that some of the work, especially on the parking lots, may cause an inconvenience during peak season. However, the Port will try to schedule it so there will be as little disruption as possible.
The plan is to redo the east lot after Sept. 15, which is considered a less busy part of the boating season.
A third project includes improvements to pavement and stormwater infrastructure — and the addition of security gates — on Second Street. This will connect Curtis Wharf with Quiet Cove.
“It all goes back to our mission of creating jobs,” Worra said.
Construction is expected in August with cost estimated at $880,000.
Other capital improvement projects set to take place this year largely involve maintenance such as roof replacements and more pavement improvements.
“This is a big priority making sure we stay on top of maintenance,” Worra said.
