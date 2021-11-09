Population numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census show that the five commissioner districts within the Port of Anacortes, like many other municipalities and ports, are no longer evenly distributed, Executive Dan Worra said at a meeting Nov. 4.
The port is not required to redraw district lines until the end of 2022, but it’s joining with many other regional ports in doing it now, Worra said.
“Everyone is aware of it, and it makes sense to do it right now,” he said.
The staff is looking at the population of each district and adjusting lines to make sure they are as even as possible, he said. Each of the five districts votes on their own commissioner to seat on the Port Board of Commissioners.
The port’s population has gone up by 2,762 since the 2010 data, putting its total at 27,574 people. That means each district should have roughly 5,515 people in it, Worra said.
Right now, a few of them are off, so the staff is working to even them out.
Commissioners will hear preliminary options of those district changes at their Nov. 18 meeting, where no action will be taken, and then see a final district proposal at their Dec. 16 meeting. The commissioners may adopt a plan at the Dec. 16 meeting, or it may take longer, Worra said.
Both meetings are open to the public and, as of now, are available to attend either in person or virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.