Stories of life on the ground in Vietnam and recovering a lost parent brought out emotions from an assembled group Friday, Nov. 11, during a Port of Anacortes Veterans Day ceremony.
The port hosted a Veterans Day event for the first time since 2019.
The ceremony, which port Director Dan Worra said is his "favorite hour of the year," featured guest speakers, a recitation of "Old Glory" and music from Skagit Swings that included the songs of each branch of the military.
A group from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island presented the colors, held a wreath ceremony and performed taps to honor lives lost.
"There are some faces missing since the last time we had this ceremony," said retired colonel and command chaplain Christen V. Anderson, who served in the Army.
At the event, the port calls for those who served to stand based on their years of service. This year, no one who served during World War II was present.
This year, the port and its speakers put a particular emphasis on the veterans of the Vietnam War.
Worra opened the ceremony by talking about the history of Veterans Day.
"Our country sets aside one day each year to honor and thank all the people in the military who have protected our country over the years and kept us all safe and free," he said. "We honor and thank them today on Veterans Day."
Twenty years ago, there were 26 million veterans in the U.S. Today, that number has dropped to 16.5 million, Worra said. That makes up about 5% of the population and more than five million of those are Vietnam-era veterans.
He talked about the more than 58,000 names that are listed on the Vietnam War memorial in Washington, D.C., including the three sets of fathers and sons listed.
About 40,000 of those listed on the memorial were 22 or younger when they died, with 8,200 of them 19 or younger.
Worra's voice broke when he talked about the 12 men who died when they were 17, and the five who were 16. About 1,000 were killed on their first day in Vietnam and another 1,500 were killed on the day before they were supposed to return home.
Service is a brave and selfless act, no matter which era it is completed, he said.
Retired Navy Cmdr. F.F. (Fred) Kaufhold talked about his experience as a Vietnam veteran.
"I see the faces of several folks who served at the same time I did," he said.
Kaufhold talked about the loved ones who kept families going while their service members were away at war.
"Today is your day, too," he said.
Kaufhold shared stories of his three tours in Vietnam. He said he enlisted to "test his mettle under fire."
He remembers a mission in which his unit returned to base with 26 holes in its boat, but no casualties.
"On subsequent missions, we were not as fortunate," Kaufhold said.
He left the war with several commendations and having "satisfied my curiosity about my ability to function under fire."
"I also left with a firsthand knowledge of what the chaotic and unsupervised battle environment can do to change the outlook and behavior of what had previously been a young, rational human being functioning well in the civilized world," Kaufhold said. "Vietnam at war can sometimes be far from a civilized world. Operating independently as a leader of my crew made me appreciate the strong moral compass that my parents, particularly my father, had provided me. Others in my band of brothers were not so fortunate and their behavior haunts me to this day. It's not just the bullets flying and bombs bursting that bends the psyche. It also is the effect these events have on you and those around you."
The event turned more emotional as retired Navy Cmdr. Brian Danielson talked about his father, who was shot down in combat during the Vietnam War.
"We became one of those families who waited for answers," he said.
Danielson said he remembers watching prisoners of war return home and learning that his father's status was switched from a potential prisoner of war to missing in action.
He talked about what it was like for families who didn't know what happened to their loved ones, and about soldiers who were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at a time when the country was divisive.
Later, Danielson was part of a mission into Laos and search for the bodies of soldiers who never made it home. The group looked for 45 days, braving heat, snakes and more, but was unable to find remains.
"I talk about the value of being humbled in life and living outside your comfort zones and that was one of those times," he said. "It was not a pleasurable experience, but when it comes to life-changing events, having the fortitude to go through those events is very important. ... I was very happy for my country that we continued to look for answers."
Shortly after, another group found remains confirmed to be Danielson's father.
"I was able to have a ceremony to bring him home," Danielson said to the applause of those at the ceremony.
"That was another life-changing event," he said.
Danielson brought his father home to a town of 1,500 and more than 1,100 helped welcome him.
It was the kind of welcome every Vietnam veteran deserved but didn't get, Mayor Matt Miller said as he helped finish Danielson's speech because Danielson was overcome with emotion.
Port Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said most families here have at least one member of their family who has served. She had several but spent some time at the event talking about her great-aunt Lottie, whose story Bowers had just learned.
While visiting a World War I museum, Bowers read about Lottie's life as a nurse. She joined the Red Cross in 1911 and served for years in Montana. She then served at a military hospital and helped train other nurses.
Lottie was set ship out, but stayed behind to help care for soldiers infected with the flu during the flu pandemic of 1918. She ended up dying from the disease.
Lottie was the first nurse to die in service in World War I, and went on to be buried with military honors.
In total, the U.S. lost about 117,000 soldiers in the war and 45,000 of them died from the flu.
Bowers said as time went on, her great-aunt Lottie's story was lost in her family, but now that it has been discovered again it will be told to children and grandchildren moving forward.
"Aunt Lottie will not be forgotten again," she said.
Bowers encouraged community members to spend the day telling the stories of their family members to the young people in their families to allow the stories to be passed on.
Miller also talked about the importance of Veterans Day.
The people of this country live a gift every day that has been given to them by veterans, he said.
"We enjoy the freedom and independence that many nations do not know," Miller said.
This community has been supportive of him during his time in the service and to the others who are serving and who have served, he said.
"To the Vietnam veterans, once again, an overdue welcome home and thank you for your service and for your guidance," Miller said. "May God continue to bless our beautiful Anacortes and this beautiful country."
